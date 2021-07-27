14 new Little Free Libraries to distribute 2,500 books celebrating BIPOC voices in Detroit

What’s happening: Brilliant Detroit
has partnered with the Little Free Library
nonprofit organization, launching the Read in Color diverse-books initiative in the city. Approximately 2,500 books that amplify BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and other marginalized voices will be distributed over the course of the program. The organizations are also installing 14 new Little Free Libraries in “high-impact” neighborhoods throughout Detroit.
How it came about: The Read in Color initiative
has its roots in the George Floyd murder. Little Free Library first debuted the national program in Minneapolis as a response to the tragedy.
Where to find them:
The first Read in Color-Little Free Library was unveiled at Detroit’s Chandler Park earlier this month, with 13 more to follow.
What they’re saying:
“It’s critical that families and their children see themselves and their neighbors reflected in the books they read — books that incorporate lived experiences, as well as the experiences of others who may be different. We know when children are able to relate to the characters in the stories they read, they are more likely to be inspired and to excel academically and in life,” says Cindy Eggleton, co-founder and CEO of Brilliant Detroit.
“By partnering with Little Free Library’s Read in Color initiative, Brilliant Detroit will be able to install libraries featuring books that celebrate BIPOC voices at all 14 of our community hubs. Our communities are beautiful and unique because of their diversity, and now thanks to Read in Color, we will have free, accessible books that reflect and celebrate this diversity. We are so grateful to Little Free Library for helping us make stories by marginalized voices available in Detroit.”
What else they’re saying:
“As Little Free Library continues the expansion of its Read in Color initiative across the nation, we are excited to welcome Brilliant Detroit to our roster of outstanding community partners,” says Greig Metzger, LFL’s executive director. “Our success in bringing diverse books to local neighborhoods relies on strong literacy advocates like Brilliant Detroit. This launch continues the Read in Color strategy of marshalling national resources to provide diverse books at the local level.”
