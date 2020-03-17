Focus Areas
Metro Detroit COVID-19 Resources
Metromode and Model D staff
|
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
We'll be updating this page as we find more resources for you. If you have any tips or want a resource listed here,
please send an email.
Last updated March 20, 1:13 a.m.
News and Information
Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control
Michigan COVID-19 Dashboard
State of Michigan Coronavirus Homepage
Bridge Magazine's Michigan Coronavirus Tracker- updated often
MLive's timeline of coronavirus in Michigan
City of Detroit's COVID 313 website
City of Detroit Department of Health
Staying Connected
Comcast is offering free internet for low-income families
Metro Detroit COVID-19 Support Facebook Group
Detour Detroit Facebook Group
Where to Find Food
Map of locations where Michigan kids can get food during school closure
Gleaners Community Food Bank Distribution Sites
Food Bank of Eastern Michigan COVID-19 Resources
Food Delivery in Metro Detroit
Eater Detroit's Guide to navigating restaurant carryout and delivery service
Economic Support
Filing for unemployment with the State of Michigan
TechTown Small Business emergency fund for Detroit small business
Bartender emergency assistance fund
Michigan Small Business Development Center (SBDC) resources for COVID-19
How to Help
Map of Covid-19 Mutual Aid Efforts - Via Michigan Radio
Donate food to Gleaners
Donate to United Way COVID-19 community response fund
Michigan Muslim COVID Volunteer Form
Tip an out-of-work bartender
Resources for Staying Home with Kids
MetroParent's guide to hosting a virtual playdate
MetroParent's 10 Tips for Digital At-Home Learning During COVID-19
Staying Fit and Sane
Visit the Metroparks
Get DownDog Yoga app free for students K-12 and college
Free online workouts
More free online workouts
