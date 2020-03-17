Metro Detroit COVID-19 Resources

Metromode and Model D staff | Tuesday, March 17, 2020
We'll be updating this page as we find more resources for you. If you have any tips or want a resource listed here, please send an email.

Last updated March 20, 1:13 a.m.


News and Information

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control

Michigan COVID-19 Dashboard

State of Michigan Coronavirus Homepage

Bridge Magazine's Michigan Coronavirus Tracker- updated often

MLive's timeline of coronavirus in Michigan

City of Detroit's COVID 313 website

City of Detroit Department of Health
 

Staying Connected

Comcast is offering free internet for low-income families

Metro Detroit COVID-19 Support Facebook Group

Detour Detroit Facebook Group
 

Where to Find Food

Map of locations where Michigan kids can get food during school closure

Gleaners Community Food Bank Distribution Sites

Food Bank of Eastern Michigan COVID-19 Resources

Food Delivery in Metro Detroit

Eater Detroit's Guide to navigating restaurant carryout and delivery service

 

Economic Support

Filing for unemployment with the State of Michigan

TechTown Small Business emergency fund for Detroit small business

Bartender emergency assistance fund

Michigan Small Business Development Center (SBDC) resources for COVID-19 


How to Help

Map of Covid-19 Mutual Aid Efforts - Via Michigan Radio

Donate food to Gleaners

Donate to United Way COVID-19 community response fund

Michigan Muslim COVID Volunteer Form

Tip an out-of-work bartender


Resources for Staying Home with Kids

MetroParent's guide to hosting a virtual playdate

MetroParent's 10 Tips for Digital At-Home Learning During COVID-19
 

Staying Fit and Sane

Visit the Metroparks

Get DownDog Yoga app free for students K-12 and college

Free online workouts

More free online workouts
 

