News roundup: What Detroiters need to know about coronavirus

With several confirmed cases in Michigan, there's been so much coverage about coronavirus, in both local and national outlets, that it can be overwhelming to keep up. We've got you covered with a news roundup about the most important information you need to know now. Come back often as we will update this post as much as we can.

Coronavirus pushes city to suspend water shutoffs: Perhaps one of the biggest stories in Detroit is that Detroiters whose water was shut off due to nonpayment has had service restored. The state will pick up the tab to cover costs to restore water for the first 30 days. Afer that, Detroiters without water will pay $25 a month to have it restored. Hand washing is the biggest defense against the spread of the virus, and the lack of water negatively impacts people whose water has been shut off. Metromode managing editor Nina Ignaczak wrote about activists’ role in the water shutoff crisis for Belt Magazine. “Now, in the face of COVID-19, the city of Detroit is officially treating water shutoffs as a public health crisis worthy of intervention. Coronavirus may have been what pushed the city over the edge, but local organizers have been working for years to change the narrative.”



Elsewhere in Detroit:

City of Detroit releases preparedness plan: There are no confirmed cases in Detroit – yet – but the city has partially activated its Emergency Operations Center to monitor developments. This Sunday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Corktown Races have been canceled, and other large public events are being reviewed. Read more about the plan here.



Detroit Institute of Arts cancels public programs: The DIA has announced the following programs are canceled until April 13:

Daily tours

Drop-In Art-Making

Drawing in the Galleries

Friday Night Live!

Detroit Film Theatre

School Field Trips

Thursdays at the Museum

Family Programs

Behind the Seen

Detroit City Chess Club

Educator Professional Development

Lectures

Motor OM Yoga

Artist Demonstrations

Puppet Performances

Schools closed: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered the closure of all K-12 schools starting Monday, March 16 until Sunday, April 5, and Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Nikolai Vitti tweeted that students would not be in school Friday and DPSCD staff would discuss a closure strategy.

Restaurants and food service industry feeling the impact: Eater Detroit reports that several Metro Detroit establishments, including Marble Bar in Detroit as well as the Detroit Zen Center in Hamtramck, are closing due to coronavirus. The Detroit Free Press reports that area restaurants are bracing for the worst.

For the most up to date information, go to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and City of Detroit Department of Health websites.

