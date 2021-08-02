Five essential Detroit hip hop songs

Rap artist and producer Nametag Alexander has been doing his thing on Detroit's Hip-Hop scene since 2007 and has worked alongside a slew of Detroit greats including the legendary Slum Village. A notable track from Tag is his 2016 single "Down" where his storytelling style demands attention over fresh, upbeat production by JR Switz.
He also hosts a podcast called A Nametag is Necessary.
We reached out to him to get his list of five essential Detroit songs. "My take on Hip Hop in Detroit — it truly defines a melting pot masterpiece. That’s important to me as an artist because I was able to witness a widespread of talent.”
“Some people will tell you, we have a sound that’s labeled as street, but then there’s also a scene labeled as underground rap, and it’s so dope because both are recognized worldwide."
Check Nametag out on social media:
Instagram: @nametagalexander
Twitter: @NAMETAGALXNDR
Eminem - "Lose Yourself"
As soon as Eminem's "Lose Yourself" was released, it instantly exploded and became a mega-hit that went on to dominate the charts and receive significant praise from critics and fans. This iconic lead single from 2002's 8 Mile soundtrack has been certified Diamond and has won an Oscar for Best Original Song. The song and video were both recorded in Detroit and have become important fixtures of Hip-Hop and pop music culture.
Slum Village - "Get Dis Money"
Slum Village's sophomore album, Fantastic, Vol. 2., is full of notable Detroit classics like "Fall In Love" and "Players" that are also main staples in J Dilla's massive discography. Another one of those tracks is "Get Dis Money" that's a subtle groove with slick verses from SV members Dilla, Baatin and T3. The song was also featured in the 1999 cult-film, Office Space.
D12 - "Purple Pills"
A song entirely about recreational drug use, D12's quirky and controversial "Purple Pills" was the second single from their 2001 debut album, Devil's Night. When it was time for the single to hit the airways, the song's title was changed to a safer "Purple Hills" with most of the lyrics changed due to its copious amounts of drug and sexual references. Two separate videos were also shot for the single.
Blade Icewood - "Boy Would You (Boss Up)"
Blade Icewood's street anthem "Boy Would You (Boss Up)" has been a part of Detroit rap culture, particularly the underground circuit, since its release in 2004. Along with the song, the "Blade Dance" (also known as "The Boss Up Dance") that was featured in the video also lives on and has been done everywhere from the club to NFL games.
Eastside Chedda Boyz - "Oh Boy"
Eastside Chedda Boyz solidified themselves in Detroit's local music scene when they released their debut album, Makin Chedda on the Eastside, in 2000. The lead single "Oh Boy" featuring Jesse James became a fan favorite with its super catchy hook and energetic deliveries from the Chedda Boyz.