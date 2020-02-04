9 best spots to brunch in Metro Detroit

Brunch is one of the great uniters, the meal/social event/exercise in line-waiting patience that brings together those trying to remedy Saturday night's bad decisions with those looking for a pleasant meal and a cup of coffee after church. We understand the meal's importance quite well here in Metro Detroit, where tantalizing brunch options are plenty.

To help you cut down your Yelp-browsing time this Sunday, we've put together this list of nine of the best brunch destinations from across the metro area. We'll see you in line.

15433 Hall Rd., Macomb

Last year People magazine named Le Andos Cafe the best breakfast in Michigan, and with good reason. Le Andos has a number of creative egg-based options – including the Philly Style Benny, an eggs Benedict dish featuring shaved ribeye steak – but the cafe really shines when it comes to its truly creative pancakes, waffles, and crepes. Try the Oreo or s'mores pancakes if you're looking for a decadent sugar rush, or the West Coast crepe – featuring chicken, mushroom, spinach, and cheddar cheese – for more savory refinement.



23144 Woodward Ave., Ferndale

203 Pierce St., Birmingham

Ferndale doesn't lack for amazing brunch options. We could write epic brunch poetry about One Eyed Betty's or the Fly Trap alone. But for Ferndale's best brunch, we have to hand it to Toast (which has a sister location just a few miles north in Birmingham). The restaurant just can't help putting an innovative spin on brunch staples, whether a chicken and waffle eggs Benedict or a babushka skillet (featuring pierogi, sauerkraut, and kielbasa). The drink options are equally creative, including the millennial-era masterstroke of the Pamplemousse mimosa. While the wait may be agonizing most Sundays, it's about to get a lot better. Toast owners recently announced plans to double the size of the Ferndale location.



19605 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods

Sometimes even the most creative twists on pancakes and eggs Benedict can get old. So why not try out some breakfast specialties from an entirely different culture? Garrido's offers some traditional breakfast standards, but the real attraction here is the Venezuelan cuisine, originating from owner Christopher Garrido's home country. Try an arepa, a grilled corn flatbread stuffed with fillings including chorizo, Venezuelan pulled beef, cheese, and avocado. Or check out perico, Venezuelan scrambled eggs that emphasize a colorful, piled presentation.



The Breakfast Club is something of a Metro Detroit institution, with locations in Farmington Hills, Commerce Township, Troy, and Madison Heights. It's easy to see why when you take a look at the menu, which overflows with thoughtful takes on breakfast classics for every taste. Pork belly breakfast nachos and the seafood bowl packed with lobster, crab, and eggs are both a big "yes please" for us. And so is the impressive variety of pancakes (blueberry and granola cakes are a good choice if you want to feel at least a little healthy while you carb-load). As if all this deliciousness isn't enough, a complimentary chocolate-covered strawberry with the bill is a sweet final touch.



64 Macomb Place, Mount Clemens

Mae's is a relatively new addition to downtown Mount Clemens, but chef and owner Paul Jackman is a local food industry veteran, having worked at The Whitney, Goodnite Gracie, and the Townsend Hotel. His expertise shines through no matter what meal you have at the charming diner-style restaurant, but brunch is definitely a standout. The menu features breakfast standards with a few recurring special ingredients, including Asiago toast and jalapeno tomato stew, to give the classics a Mae's twist. Also, shout-out to the breakfast burrito – we want bacon fried rice on everything, please.



17933 Haggerty Rd., Northville

Any brunch enthusiast worth their salt should be impressed by the opportunity to start off a meal at Cracked with an appetizer featuring candied bacon in four different flavors (original, sriracha, Cajun, or black pepper). From there, there's a range of creative and drool-inducing options – particularly in the French toast department, where the mascarpone-stuffed and caramel-drizzled The Addiction is a standout. If you're leaning towards the lunch side of brunch, the PB and Jealousy burger makes a nice middle ground, with habanero strawberry jam, peanut butter, bacon, and fried bananas adding sweet touches to your average hamburger.



23360 Farmington Rd., Farmington

For those who prefer their brunch on the boozy side, the name says it all. MI.MOSA offers the classic brunch drink and four distinct twists on it, including mango, pomegranate, kiwi strawberry, and "blushing" (with orange pineapple juice and grenadine). For those who can't make up their minds, there's a mimosa flight with all four options ... oh yes, and there's food too. A pork belly omelet, crab cake eggs Benedict, or bananas Foster french toast all make a delightful way to wash down your mimosas. Or is that supposed to go the other way around? We've forgotten.





46350 Dequindre, Shelby Township

Come for the unpretentious old-school diner vibe and stay for the expansive menu that truly offers something for every variety of brunch-goer. Whether you're a simple-pleasure enthusiast or you crave something a little more adventurous, Poached offers your standard eggs-and-meat combos as well as some truly tantalizing original creations. The red velvet and peanut butter pancakes both had us at "topped with cream cheese frosting," and we're similarly obsessed with the Thanksgiving omelet (stuffed with turkey sausage, spinach, cranberries, and Swiss).



18480 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Farms/188 Adams Rd., Rochester Hills

Hudson Cafe