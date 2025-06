Regional Housing Partnerships do the critical work locally to move needle on Statewide Housing Plan

Courtesy photo. Karen Gagnon is the Office of Housing Strategies manager at the Michigan State Housing Development Authority(MSHDA).

Courtesy photo. Tim Klont, chief operating officer at MSHDA, worked on Michigan's first-ever statewide Housing Plan.

Courtesy photo. MSHDA hosted Regional Housing Partnership (RHP) kickoff meetings to discuss the objectives, and benchmarks at the halfway point of the five-year comprehensive Michigan Housing Plan.

Sonja Dean

Jackie Koney