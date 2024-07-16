These 10 Detroit nonprofits were selected for $2.6M in grants to support community-focused programs

What’s happening:
A select group of 10 Detroit nonprofits have received a total of $2.6 million in grants from the Hudson-Webber Foundation
, earning financial support from the Detroit-based foundation on the strength of each organization’s community-focused initiatives and programs.
Why they were selected:
“These organizations embody the very best of Detroit, each demonstrating a steadfast dedication to enhancing the lives of our residents,” says Donald Rencher, president and CEO of the Hudson-Webber Foundation. “By collaborating with these organizations, we are investing in initiatives that address critical needs, foster community development and promote a growing and inclusive Detroit.”
Who they are: The Joe Louis Greenway Partnership
was awarded $600,000 to support general operations and bolster its position as the “independent, nonprofit steward for the Joe Louis Greenway,” per a release from the foundation.
A $500,000 grant was awarded to the City of Detroit for its Down Payment Assistance Program
, which itself offers grants and resources to low- and moderate-income Detroiters purchasing a home. The Parade Company
was awarded $405,000 in support of its marquee event, America’s Thanksgiving Parade.
Receiving $300,000 toward general operations is the Belle Isle Conservancy
, the nonprofit that advocates for Belle Isle and its role in city life. Michigan Future, Inc.
was awarded $250,000 toward general operations. The nonprofit’s Neighborhood Talent Concentration Initiative encourages “creating places where young talent wants to live and work” in order to generate more high-wage jobs locally.
Two nonprofits each received $200,000 grants. That includes CHN Housing Partners
, which will use the grant to “to support implementation capacity for the Detroit Housing Network and its single-family housing strategy in neighborhoods across Detroit.” The second $200,000 grant supports the Detroit Cultural Center Association (DCCA) as the newly formed organization works to implement the Detroit Cultural Initiative
, which itself intends to “to reimagine and transform a nine-block neighborhood in Midtown Detroit into a world-class, connected and interactive cultural district.” The DCCA grant itself was awarded to Midtown Detroit Inc., which is operating as the fiduciary.
The Detroit Sound Conservancy
and the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit
(MOCAD) each received $100,000 grants, the former for their renovations of the legendary Blue Bird Inn and the latter toward MOCAD’s efforts to increase engagement with and representation of Detroit’s BIPOC community.
And The Children’s Foundation
is receiving $25,000 in support of the Michigan Central Station Children’s Endowment, which “seeks to support a set of Detroit-based youth-serving organizations with permanent endowment resources.”
What they’re saying:
“The Hudson-Webber Foundation is deeply honored to support these exceptional partners, who are leading impactful projects that directly benefit our community,” Rencher says. “Our investment in these organizations underscores our unwavering commitment to driving positive change in Detroit.”
