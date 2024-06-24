How 10 Cents a Meal brings healthy food to more Michigan kids

Children enjoy a fresh and nutritious meal with local produce, inspired by culinary professionals. Taylor Scamehorn

Chris Elliott prepares the turkey and cheese wraps with care. Both locations make the same menu items using the same core ingredients; each chef using their own recipe. Taylor Scamehorn

Tomatoes from Crisp Country Acres delivered to the downtown YWCA Kitchen by the Valley Hub, which sources from 32 different local farms. Taylor Scamehorn

Jomo Upton, chef at the Edison YWCA, serves up potato soup on the side with turkey and cheese wraps with local spinach and tomatoes. Taylor Scamehorn

Children enjoy a fresh and nutritious meal with local produce, inspired by culinary professionals. Taylor Scamehorn

Chris Elliott at the Edison YWCA opens the doors to the kitchen so that children can see the food being prepared. Taylor Scamehorn

Planters at the downtown YWCA where children planted their own strawberries and lettuces donated by the Valley Hub, with locally-sourced compost from The Bike Farm. Taylor Scamehorn

