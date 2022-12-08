Ice, Ice, Baby! Top spots to go skating in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties

Photo: Steve Koss.

Photo: Steve Koss.

Photo: Joe Powers.

Riley Park Ice Rink in Farmington. Photo: David Lewinski.

Photo: Steve Koss.

We have some magical spots to embrace the winter across our counties, and connect with our communities this season. Here are some of our favorite outdoor locations to don our skates.This new attraction is located in the middle of Centennial Commons in downtown Royal Oak, and is a family-friendly ice rink that accommodates up to 250 skaters at a time. The rink celebrated a grand opening last month with performances from Royal Oak’s New Edge Skating Club and the Detroit Skating Club in Bloomfield Hills. Admission is $10 and skate rentals are $5. Weekly specials include free skate rentals on Mondays, “Bring a Drink at the Rink” in the Royal Oak Social District, and more.Sunday – Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.Wednesday – Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.Friday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.Rink hours to be announced (check the website for updates).Situated on Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit, this rink offers an iconic skating experience. With the dramatic backdrop of the skyline and Detroit’s Christmas Tree, it makes for a great evening out. Look for events happening, like some Olympic and US athletes performing each year. Adults cost $12, children $9, and skate rental is $6.Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.Friday: 11 a.m. - midnight.Saturday: 10 a.m. - midnight.Sunday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.Christmas Day: Noon – 10 p.m., New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. - midnight.Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.Tuesday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.Friday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.Saturday: 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.Sunday: noon - 8 p.m.Dodge Park celebrates A Sterling Christmas each year, so the ice rink completes a magical feel to the space in Macomb county. The ice rink, which remains open throughout the winter months, is free for Sterling Heights residents and costs $5 for non-residents. Skate rentals are available for $3.Monday through Thursday: 12 – 9 p.m.Friday: 12 - 10 p.m.Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.Sunday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.Dec. 24: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dec. 25: Closed, Dec. 31: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jan. 1: Closed.This 4,800-square-foot refrigerated rink, located in the heart of Downtown Farmington, opens in mid-December. Keep an eye out for the themed evenings at the rink, this past year saw glow nights and Star Wars evenings. The rink does not have skate rentals, but there are donated skates on hand to borrow.Sunday through Thursday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.