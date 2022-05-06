Metromode and Model D recognized for excellence in journalism in Detroit awards

DETROIT, Michigan -- Online news magazines Model D
and Metromode
, this week received multiple awards in the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Detroit’s 2022 Excellence in Journalism awards
, with 13 journalists and photographers making the finalist list for their work in the past year.
Mike Galbraith won first prize for Social Media Strategy (Digital)
, for his innovative style with Model D’s Instagram Explorer
series. Judges described the series as an "Engaging strategy that did much more than simply post news to social, but integrate social media back into your reporting and features."
Photo: Nick Hagen
Photographer Nick Hagen won first place for Feature Photography (Print Class C)
for the way he captured mastercraftsman Carlos Nielbock
in Model D, which judges praised for a talented display of using depth of field. David Lewinski won first place for Portrait Photography (Print Class C)
for his photograph of Metro Detroit veterans
sharing perspectives on Afghanistan in Metromode, which judges described as "powerful" in the way it evokes emotion.
Photo: David Lewinski.
The two Issue Media Group
publications, covering talent, innovation, and placemaking in Detroit and metro Detroit, received awards in the following digital categories:
Consumer/Watchdog/Investigative Reporting:
Second Place - Jane Simons, for her insights into how Detroit development can avoid pushing out older adults
.
Third place - David Sands, for his powerful story about Detroit’s eviction crisis
.
Feature Reporting:
Fourth Place - Barb Pert Templeton for her meaningful coverage of the way staffing shortages solutions
offers a chance for more inclusivity.
Health Reporting:
Fourth Place - Sarah Williams for her in-depth reporting on the impact of masks on our deaf communities
.
Newsletter Strategy:
Second Place - Biba Adams, Kate Roff, Mike Galbraith, Nina Ignaczak, and Dorothy Hernandez for their relevant and on-point creation of weekly newsletters
.
Portrait Photography:
Second Place - Joe Powers for the way he captured Detroit baking entrepreneur Ruth Bell
.
Fourth Place - David Lewinski for the way he captured Detroit homeowners
in the wake of flooding.
“Our teams at Model D and Metromode, like all our newsrooms, have gone above and beyond to cover the important stories in our communities this past year,” said Brian Boyle, co-founder of IMG. “We are so proud that our journalists were recognized for their dedicated work by SPJ.”
Model D launched as a digital publication in 2005 as a flagship publication for IMG and in addition to its website, a weekly e-edition is delivered to inboxes of subscribers every Tuesday. To get the e-edition, visit the website
and subscribe to the free, weekly newsletter.
Issue Media Group publishes 21 solutions journalism-orientated news publications in communities across the country. For more information, visit www.issuemediagroup.com
.