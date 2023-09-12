Efforts underway to revitalize Lincoln Street Art Park, Activi-Tree Learning Center

What’s happening:
Sustainability, art, and community are on the clock at the Lincoln Street Art Park, where Green Living Science, Make Art Work, and Recycle Here have announced their plans to restore and revitalize both the park itself and the Activi-Tree Learning Center. A crowdfunding campaign and corresponding matching grant opportunity should help them do just that.
What’s planned:
Green Living Science, Make Art Work, and Recycle Here intend to renovate a shipping container-turned-classroom at the Art Park that has remained dormant for the past few years, an environmental and educational learning center called the Activi-Tree Learning Center. Plans call for solar panels and batteries to power the space; a new and comprehensive waste, recycling, and composting program for the park itself; new benches, seating areas, and informative signage throughout the park; and more.
What they’ll do:
In addition to the year-round benefits of a revitalized Lincoln Street Art Park, Green Living Science’s restoration of its Learning Center will welcome back the Earth Camp summer camp for Detroit students, where the organization teaches local young people about nature, sustainability, and more.
How they’re doing it:
The project has been accepted into the Public Spaces Community Places placemaking initiative from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Should organizers successfully crowdfund $25,000 through the Michigan-based Patronicty platform by Sunday, Oct. 29, the MEDC will then contribute an additional $25,000 by way of a matching grant.
The crowdfunding campaign and additional information about the project is available online
.
What they’re saying:
“This project will create a community hub and gathering space for learning and connection,” MEDC Regional Prosperity Managing Director Paula Holtz says in a statement. “We are pleased to support and provide resources for this project through our Public Spaces Community Places program.”
