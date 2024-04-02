Detroit celebrates $1.5M worth of improvements made to Balduck Park on city's eastside

What’s happening:
City officials and community stakeholders gathered on Detroit’s east side to celebrate renovations made at the city’s Balduck Park late last month. More than $1.5 million was spent to improve the 56-acre park, which includes new amenities, upgraded infrastructure, and more.
What it is:
Balduck Park might be considered two parks-in-one, with the north end of the park maintaining its more natural setting and the south end active with amenities and programming. Chandler Park Drive cuts through the park, largely separating the wilderness area from the more busy, activity-laden side. Balduck Park is located at 18151 E. Warren Ave.
Cause for celebration:
Among the improvements made to the park include enhancements to Community Hill, a popular destination for wintertime sledding. New amenities include new walkways, dog park, and picnic shelter; new landscaping includes 92 trees planted. The playground has been upgraded and expanded. And infrastructure has been improved to address chronic flooding in the area.
How they did it:
The Balduck Park improvements
come as part of the Strategic Neighborhood Fund (SNF) initiative and its investment in the East Warren/Cadieux Neighborhood Framework Plan
, receiving $984,700 as a result of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan's contributions to the SNF. Another $600,000 was utilized from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Why it’s important:
“Balduck is truly an amazing park and a beloved east side treasure,” says Detroit Chief Operating Officer Brad Dick. “The dog park has been very popular with our residents, and Balduck is one of the most heavily programmed parks for our city’s youth. The most famous aspect of the park is Community Hill, which has now been enhanced thanks to the wonderful support of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.”
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.