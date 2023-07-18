Deadline approaches for public to provide feedback on Belle Isle Multimodal Mobility Study

What’s happening:
Detroiters with an opinion on how to improve mobility options on Belle Isle have until Monday, July 24, to submit their comments to the Michigan departments of Natural Resources (DNR) and Transportation (MDOT), and the Belle Isle Conservancy. The three groups have been working in partnership on a Belle Isle Multimodal Mobility Study since this time last year.
What it is:
The Belle Isle Multimodal Mobility Study was first launched in July 2022 in an effort to improve the park’s traffic circulation, wayfinding, and parking. The July 24 deadline for public comment marks the final opportunity for park visitors to submit their feedback before the DNR, MDOT, and Belle Isle Conservancy share their final recommendations for improving park safety and access. It’s expected that the partners will share their results by November 2023.
Big ideas:
The mobility study shared a presentation of their latest recommendations at a July 8 public open house, a recording of which is available to view online
. Recommendations include converting the main loop around the island from one-way to two-way traffic; installing traffic circles; installing protected bike lanes on the MacArthur Bridge; creating a pedestrians’ promenade down the center of Central Avenue; improving access to and from the island, which could include improved public transportation options or a ferry; and more.
How to participate:
Feedback can be submitted via email at [email protected]
or by phone at (313) 261-5059. More information about the Belle Isle Multimodal Mobility Study is available online via their website
.
Why it’s important:
"We appreciate the more than 100 people who attended the July 8 public open house," says Amanda Treadwell, urban field planner for the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. "Public feedback is one of the major components of this study, so we want to extend opportunities for input a while longer."
