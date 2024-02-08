TechTown to host Black Business Reunion in recognition and celebration of city's Black entrepreneurs

What’s happening:
Details for the third annual Black History Month conference hosted by TechTown Detroit, Black Business Reunion: Uniting the Community for Prosperity
, have recently been released. The day-long event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Wayne State University Industry Innovation Center. TechTown serves as the entrepreneurship hub for Wayne State.
What it is:
The Black Business Reunion is TechTown’s annual conference for established and emerging Black entrepreneurs held each year during Black History Month in February. The event serves to celebrate the city’s Black entrepreneurs while providing both learning and networking opportunities for those in attendance.
What’s planned:
A lot. Two panels are scheduled, with the first featuring insights shared from established and successful Black entrepreneurs and the second featuring a group of Detroit’s emerging entrepreneurs. A fireside chat is scheduled between Marlo Rencher, Ph.D., president of Detroit Means Business, and Mark Douglas, president of Avis Ford. A resource fair will host more than a dozen business service organizations. And local high school juniors and seniors will compete in a conceptual pitch competition that awards more than $3,000 in cash prizes, applications for which are available online
.
How to attend:
The event is free and open to the public, although registration is required and available online
. A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided in addition to the day's events. Black Business Reunion: Uniting the Community for Prosperity is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Wayne State University Industry Innovation Center.
What they’re saying:
“Our Black Business Reunion is a celebration and recognition of Detroit’s Black business community, their everlasting legacy and the impact they make in our everyday lives,” says Christianne Malone, chief program officer at TechTown Detroit and assistant vice president for economic development at Wayne State University. “As with family reunions, we look forward to attendees connecting, networking and celebrating each other with food, music, art and insights from some of Detroit’s best.”
