Black Wall Street event to feature more than 25 Black-owned businesses at downtown bazaar

What’s happening:
Detroit’s Black Wall Street is returning to the city. Following a successful inaugural event in 2021, downtown men’s fashion boutique Hot Sam’s
is bringing back Black Wall Street, a one-day event that features the Black Business Block Bazaar and an evening’s worth of live entertainment. Hot Sam's presents Detroit's Black Wall Street
opens at noon on Saturday, July 23, in downtown Detroit.
What’s planned:
The Black Business Block Bazaar will run from noon to 5 p.m. along Monroe Street between Randolph and Farmer streets. More than 25 Black-owned businesses will be on hand, including purveyors of fashion, florists, and food trucks. Entertainment runs in Campus Martius Park from 6 to 8 p.m., featuring a Hot Sam’s fashion show, live music from Modern Element, and will be hosted by comedian and actor Mike Bonner. Four local artists, Luis Bloom, Khristyn, Demaciiio, and Torrence Jayy, will create a collaborative painting throughout the day to be sold later at Campus Martius.
Backstory:
Hot Sam’s created the Black Wall Street event in 2021 to acknowledge the 100th anniversary of the downtown clothier while also lifting up Black businesses in the city. The store was purchased by longtime salesmen Tony Stovall and Cliff G. Green in 1994 and remains a touchstone of Detroit fashion.
Why it’s important:
“What’s become a Hot Sam’s signature event is truly a community affair designed to circulate the dollar to Black businesses,” says Lauren Stovall, business lead and legacy preserver for Hot Sam’s, as well as founder and principal of the Institute of Legacy Preservation, the organization producing the event.
“Detroit’s Black Wall Street is a festival and entertainment extravaganza that acknowledges the great feat of Black business communities across America by honoring the history and legacy of Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Paradise Valley and Black Bottom in Detroit. This is our contribution to the continuation of Black history and we look forward to everyone having a good time in the heart of downtown Detroit.”
