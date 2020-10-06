Two Detroit nonprofits partner to strengthen services for city's homeless and at-risk populations

One nonprofit organization specializes in providing health care services regardless of a person’s ability to pay. The other specializes in providing shelter and housing to families experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness.



The Detroit-based organizations Central City Integrated Health (CCIH) and COTS have announced an expanded partnership that further integrates the two organizations and their missions, providing a stronger network of support for Detroit’s homeless, at-risk, and underserved populations.



According to a 2018 report from the Detroit Continuum of Care, there were almost 11,000 people in Detroit that experienced homelessness in the year 2018.



"This agreement draws on the strengths of two essential nonprofits, which will now support each other with the mutual goal of ensuring families who receive housing and other services from COTS, have access to the full scope of integrated health care programs provided by CCIH, regardless of their ability to pay," says Dr. Kimberly Farrow, interim president for CCIH.



"We have great respect for the work COTS does for the community and look forward to supporting the ongoing health needs of their consumers."



Under the agreement, CCIH will provide comprehensive primary care, preventive care, dental, and outpatient behavioral health services to COTS families; help patients to find coverage and assistance programs; and assist COTS staff in clinical and non-clinical issues alike.



Meanwhile, COTS has announced that they will assist and refer COTS families to the CCIH health center; provide shelter and housing services to those families; and connect COTS families and CCIH consumers to services and opportunities at Peggy’s Place and Peterboro Arms.



"The services our two organizations offer are a perfect pairing, as keeping families housed will greatly help them on their journey to good health," says Cheryl P. Johnson, CEO for COTS.



"This partnership expansion came together naturally, and we look forward to celebrating the results of our collective work through its real-life impact to improve the lives of families in poverty."



