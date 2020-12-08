Chandler Park Skatepark is one kick, push closer to completion

The Chandler Park Conservancy has been working to reinvigorate Detroit’s Chandler Park since the group’s formation in 2014. The approximately 200-acre park on the city’s east side has a number of attractions that already make it a destination, like Chandler Park Golf Course and the Wayne County Family Aquatic Center, and the conservancy’s vision for the park will only make it more of a community asset.
An environmental education plaza and community garden are among the projects the conservancy is currently looking to fund. And Grant Hill/FILA-sponsored basketball courts are scheduled to be completed in summer 2021, according to the conservancy website
Now a community skatepark is close to becoming a reality. The project is receiving a final funding push from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and its Public Space Community Places placemaking initiative.
Should the project successfully reach its crowdfunding goal of $50,000, the MEDC will then contribute an additional $50,000 matching grant.
Chandler Park Skatepark has until Friday, Jan. 29, to reach its crowdfunding goal, which is being hosted on the Michigan-based Patronicity platform
“Chandler Park Conservancy is incredibly appreciative of MEDC for supporting our organization through their Public Spaces Community Places program. This matching grant program will allow us to raise the last set of funds that are needed to make our state-of-the-art skatepark a reality,” says Alex Allen, CEO and director of Chandler Park Conservancy.
“We could not accomplish our goal to provide a unique and safe space for beginner and skilled skateboarders to exercise, enjoy the outdoors, or build communities without their contributions.”
The Tony Hawk Foundation, Find Your Grind, SITE Design Group, Hardcore Skateparks, and the Chandler Park Conservancy are partners on the project.
The skatepark itself is expected to open in time for spring 2021. The skatepark was designed with input from the General Service Department of the City of Detroit and local residents and stakeholders. Sustainability components, including green stormwater infrastructure, have been incorporated into the final design.
The Chandler Park Skatepark will include both traditional and street-style skateboarding features and remain free and open to the public.
“Chandler Park is a regional asset that deserves investment and development to maintain its integrity and use, and this new skatepark will be a fantastic addition that can be enjoyed by the entire community,” says MEDC Senior Vice President of Community Development Michele Wildman.
“We are pleased to bring this space to life and provide resources for this effort through our Public Spaces Community Places program.”
Visit Patronicity online
to view the crowdfunding campaign for the Chandler Park Skatepark.
