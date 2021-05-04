Groundbreaking ceremony planned for Chandler Park Skatepark

It was last December when we first wrote about a crowdfunding campaign for the Chandler Park Skatepark
.
Chandler Park Conservancy, the organization shepherding the project, vied to raise $50,000 through the campaign. If they met their goal by the deadline, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation would provide a $50,000 matching grant as part of their Public Spaces Community Places placemaking initiative.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the Chandler Park Skatepark is scheduled for this Friday, May 7.
“Chandler Park is a regional asset that deserves investment and development to maintain its integrity and use, and this new skatepark will be a fantastic addition that can be enjoyed by the entire community,” says MEDC Senior Vice President of Community Development Michele Wildman. “We are pleased to help bring this space to life through our Public Spaces Community Places program.”
With the crowdfunding campaign a success
, work begins on the construction of the skatepark. The skatepark itself is a design custom to Chandler Park, inspired by the natural environment found in the east side park.
The park features design elements for both beginning and advanced skateboarders and appeals to street and transition skateboarding styles.
"This skatepark is another among a series of impactful projects that continue to enhance the park toward becoming a world-class space," says Steve Ogden, Chandler Park Conservancy Board Chair. “The partnership between the City of Detroit and Chandler Park Conservancy has advanced our park and made it a model for recreation in our city, one that we hope will bring Detroiters and their families together for years to come.”
The Chandler Park Skatepark employed a series of unique partnerships to make the park a reality.
Major funders include the MEDC, The Skatepark Project, and the Find Your Grind Foundation. Stellantis, Rocket Community Fund, First Nation Group, LLC, Howard & Howard Attorneys, and Patrick Garrity of Blumira also contributed. Costs for the development and construction of the skatepark total $500,000.
"The Chandler Park Skatepark is a great example of how a community can come together to create a unique space to benefit young people,” says Tony Hawk, professional skateboarder and chairman of The Skateboard Project.
“Through our Built to Play Skatepark program, and thanks to our invaluable partnership with the FYG Foundation, the youth advocates for Chandler Park were able to utilize our technical assistance, and leverage funds that would not have been available otherwise.
“This park is a welcomed resource for the people of Detroit, and can improve the lives and the wellbeing of those who use it. The Skatepark Project is proud to be a part of such a successful and inspiring effort."
The Chandler Park Skatepark is expected to celebrate its grand opening on Sunday, June 20, or International Go Skateboarding Day.
