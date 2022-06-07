New $10K grant available for women and BIPOC business owners in Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park

What’s happening:
There’s a new grant opportunity for women and people of color business owners in the cities of Detroit, Hamtramck, and Highland Park, and entrepreneurs have until Tuesday, June 14, to apply. The Comcast RISE Investment Fund will award $10,000 to 100 small businesses for a total of $1 million awarded. Comcast has already awarded $60,000 in grants to the Build Institute, Metro-Detroit Black Business Alliance, Michigan Women Forward, and TechTown Detroit as part of their outreach efforts.
What’s required:
Businesses eligible for the grants must be located within the geographic boundaries of either Detroit, Hamtramck, or Highland Park. The business must be established for three or more years, have 25 or less full-time and part-time employees, and at least 51 percent owned and operated by women or people of color, a group that includes, but is not limited to, Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, and Asian American owners.
Applications for the Comcast RISE Investment Fund are available online
.
Prize package:
In addition to receiving a $10,000 grant, RISE recipients will have access to the Ureeka online networking community for entrepreneurs, providing small business owners access to educational resources, additional capital sources, and networking opportunities with organizations that include U.S. Black Chambers, National Asian Pacific Islander Chamber of Commerce & Entrepreneurship, and more. An additional grant opportunity, the nationwide Comcast RISE Marketing & Technology Services grant, has an application window
open until Friday, June 17.
Nina Hodge (File photo: Nick Hagen)What they’re saying:
“The Comcast RISE Investment Fund supported my business at a very critical time in the midst of the pandemic when parents, particularly those who were considered essential workers, needed a safe, reliable environment for their pre-K-aged children,” says previous grant winner Nina Hodge, owner of Above and Beyond Learning Childcare Center in Detroit.
