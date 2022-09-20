New grants available for Michigan’s Black leaders and nonprofits advancing racial justice efforts

What’s happening:
The application window has opened for the first ever Community Trailblazer Award from the Michigan Founders Fund
, a nonprofit organization made up of entrepreneurs and venture capitalists from throughout the state. The Community Trailblazer Award will recognize Black leaders advancing racial justice efforts in Michigan with one $10,000 grant and two $2,500 grants. Applications for the awards are due by Sunday, Oct. 2, information of which is available online
.
Who they are:
Michigan Founders Fund (MFF) is a network of Michigan entrepreneurs and investors that have committed one percent of company equity, investment carry, or profit to a fund for grantmaking efforts throughout the state. The nonprofit started with a Washtenaw County focus in 2019 before restructuring as MFF in 2021, expanding their focus to the entire state. The organization currently has 59 pledged members.
The award itself:
The Community Trailblazer Award is available to Black, Michigan-based leaders and nonprofits that are advancing efforts of racial equity and justice for Black residents. In addition to the $10,000 award and two $2,500 grants, those selected will also have the opportunity to engage with the MFF network of entrepreneurs and investors. More information about the application process and requirements is available online
.
What they’re saying:
“Our members are trailblazers and problem-solvers in entrepreneurship who believe, collectively, we can make positive impacts on the broader community,” says Trista Van Tine, Executive Director and Co-founder of Michigan Founders Fund. “Through the Community Trailblazer Award, we want to engage the trailblazers and problem-solvers in the community to achieve our vision of helping Michigan become the most equitable and successful state in the country — not only for entrepreneurs, but for everyone.”
