Coffee shop by day, speakeasy by night: Cred Cafè celebrates opening in Rivertown district

What’s happening:
Detroit’s Crawford family celebrated the grand opening of their coffee shop-meets-nighttime speakeasy along East Jefferson last week, drawing local officials, including Mayor Duggan and members of City Council and the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, to join in on the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Cred Cafè held its grand opening celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at their new home in the Rivertown district.
What it is:
Located at 6340 E. Jefferson Ave., Cred Cafè is a new coffee shop, speakeasy, and event space all in one. Daytime operations offer pastries, snacks, and coffee; the coffee is supplied by radio personality Angela Yee’s Coffee Uplifts People. At night, a hidden door inside the cafè leads to a speakeasy-style cocktail bar and event space.
Who’s behind it:
It’s former NBA players, Detroit natives, and brothers Joe and Jordan Crawford who came up with the Cred Cafè concept, whose professional basketball careers introduced them to cafe-bar fusion establishments popular outside the country. Their parents already owned the Rivertown building, and they along with the younger Crawford brother will help run the ship. Mother Sylvia Crawford will serve as president and CEO of Cred Cafè.
How they did it:
The Crawfords successfully applied for a Motor City Match (MCM) grant, ultimately winning a $60,000 grant to support build-out of the space. The MCM program offers grants to entrepreneurs looking to open brick-and-mortar businesses in Detroit. The application window for Round 26 is currently open and runs through Monday, Jan. 15; more information of which is available online
What they’re saying:
“Our story is one of passion, commitment and a genuine desire to contribute to Detroit's growth,” says Cred Cafè president and CEO Sylvia Crawford. “We started with a dream and transformed a vacant, blighted building into a multifaceted space that reflects the spirit of our community.”
Cred Cafè is located at 6340 E. Jefferson Ave. in Detroit
