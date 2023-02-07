Free one-day conference to celebrate the legacy – and future – of Black mobility entrepreneurs

What’s happening:
The technology small business hub and accelerator TechTown Detroit is gearing up for their second annual Black History Month conference. Detroit on the Move: Celebrating the Evolution of Black Mobility is a free, one-day conference designed for Black entrepreneurs in the mobility sector. Space is limited and registration is requested
.
What it is:
Detroit on the Move includes programming that both honors the legacy of Black leaders in the mobility space while also shining a light on its next generation of pioneers. Also planned is a mobility pitch competition for local 11th and 12th grade students.
Why it’s important:
“TechTown aims to inspire the next generation of Detroit entrepreneurs and prepare them with the funding and resources needed to thrive in the ever-evolving mobility industry,” says Angeline Lawrence, entrepreneurial education director at TechTown Detroit. “Our Black History Month conference will provide networking opportunities for rising entrepreneurs, which is an important step in solidifying Detroit as the epicenter of mobility and electrification.”
Donna Bell, executive vice president of product creation, engineering and supply chain at Lordstown Motors.What’s planned:
The conference will include expert panels featuring the likes of Brittni Abiolu, founding and managing director of VentureHue, and Clarinda Barnett-Harrison, director of the Skills initiative for Michigan Central Innovation District. Dr. Donna Bell, executive vice president of product creation, engineering and supply chain at Lordstown Motors, will lead two of the panels, focusing on funding sources for mobility startups and the resources available to existing mobility businesses in Michigan. And five high school students will compete in a mobility pitch competition, where they’ll vie for more than $2,000 in startup funds.
How to attend:
Detroit on the Move: Celebrating the Evolution of Black Mobility presented by Ally is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wayne State Industry Innovation Center. The event is free and open to the public, and registration is requested online
.
What they’re saying:
“This conference is a great collaborative effort between TechTown’s entrepreneurial education and tech teams that allows us to introduce TechTown’s new mobility programming while honoring Black leaders in the space,” says Marlo Rencher, senior director, technology-based programs at TechTown Detroit. “We look forward to many more mobility-related events in the future.”
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.