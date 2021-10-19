Apple opens iOS app Developer Academy in downtown Detroit, their first in the U.S.

What’s happening:
Apple recently celebrated the opening of its Developer Academy in downtown Detroit earlier this month, a 10-month program that teaches coding skills for developing iOS apps. There is also a shorter four-week Foundation course that teaches the basics of coding. Prior coding experience is not required for either program.
What it is:
The 10-month Academy program teaches both iOS app development and entrepreneurial training, an ever-expanding field which, according to the company, supports more than 2.1 million jobs throughout the country.
Why it’s important:
With more than a dozen locations worldwide, the Detroit location is Apple’s first such Developer Academy to open in the United States, part of the California company’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative. The company says that “in addition to the fundamentals of coding, academy participants will learn design, marketing, project management, and more — with an emphasis on inclusivity and making a positive impact in their communities.”
Who’s involved:
Apple has partnered with Michigan State University in opening and operating the developer academy. The Gilbert Family Foundation, in partnership with Rocket Companies, has made a financial contribution to open the academy and will continue to support its ongoing operations.
Who can apply:
The academy is open to anyone 18-years-old and up, and priority is given to Detroit residents. There are no costs to attend the Developer Academy.
Applications are available online
through Michigan State University.
Inaugural class:
More than 100 students make up the inaugural Detroit class, ranging in ages from 18- to 60-years-old. Officials expect to teach nearly 1,000 students each year.
Where it is:
The Developer Academy is located in the First National Building in downtown Detroit.
What they’re saying:
“This will really be a launching pad,” says Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist. “Detroit has always been a launching pad for people with ideas. This will train a new set of people in a new set of skills.”
