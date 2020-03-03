Michigan media leaders to talk diversity in Detroit newsrooms

Media stalwart Chuck Stokes believes, with the powerful influence the media industry has on lives in the U.S., that the most important discussion to have in 2020 is the one about to happen in Oakland County.
Oakland University (OU) will host a Diversity in Detroit Media panel event on March 16, to take the pulse of Metro Detroit’s media landscape. Leaders from across Michigan’s print, online, radio and TV media plan to discuss changes within the industry and share their experiences.
Media luminaries on the guest panel include WXYZ-TV Channel 7’s Chuck Stokes, Model D’s managing editor Dorothy Hernandez, and renowned radio host Joey Namou. The event is supported by the university's Office of Student Affairs and Diversity, as well as Metromode.
Stokes is the editorial public affairs director for WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 and serves as moderator and producer of "Spotlight on the News," Michigan’s longest-running weekly news and public affairs show, created in 1965.
“We need to constantly explore why diversity should be our strength and not a weakness to fear,” he says.
OU graduate Namou, known for his work on Mojo in the Morning and Joey Radio, says he is looking forward to the event.
“I am honored to be returning home to OU to share some industry knowledge with fellow Grizzlies,” says Namou.
Jeff Youngquist, chairperson of the Department of Communication, Journalism, and Public Relations at OU, says the department is proud to support the media panel.
“Diversity and inclusion are important aspects of all of our programs and degrees, and we strive to share with our students, and community, the thoughts and experiences of practitioners from the Detroit area,” Youngquist says.
“I have no doubt that everyone in attendance at this panel will benefit greatly from what they hear and will value this experience.”
The event is open to the public, free of charge, with an RSVP required here
.