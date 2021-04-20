Dreamtroit mixed-use development expected to be completed in early 2022

What it is:
A historic auto plant first built in 1908 will be transformed into Dreamtroit, an 81-unit mixed-use development, featuring maker space-apartments, event space, a workshop, coffee shop, and more. The 3.8 acre property has most recently been home to Recycle Here! and Lincoln Street Art Park, which will remain.
Where it is: Dreamtroit
is located in the NW Goldberg neighborhood, between Midtown and New Center, at 1331 Holden St. in Detroit.
When it’s happening:
Dreamtroit is expected to be completed in early 2022.
Keeping artists in the neighborhood:
Building owners Matt Naimi and Oren Goldenberg aim to keep rent low, wanting to make sure that artists aren’t pushed out of the neighborhood by rising rents. 58 of the 81 living units will rent at what’s been deemed as affordable housing — 17 of them will be reserved for households at or below 50 percent area median income and 41 units will be priced at 80 percent AMI. The remaining units will be below the workforce housing level of 120 percent AMI.
What they’re saying:
“We believe it is the people and the culture that push our city into the future,” says Naimi, founder of Recycle Here. “For the past 12 years, we have been bringing people together through public programming, public space, environmentalism and art. We are ensuring that the working class, artists and innovators will continue to have a home and a platform to build the next generation of Detroit's cultural and technological revolution, while offering affordable housing to those who make Detroit such a unique and creative place.”
What else they’re saying:
“We believe we should be able to live affordably in the city of Detroit and be entrenched in the amazing culture of our city,” Goldenberg says. “This project is about reimagining old structures in new ways and contributing to Detroit's reinvention of itself and its icons.”
