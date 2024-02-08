These 32 Detroit community development organizations just received $23.7M in funding support

What’s happening:
The national nonprofit organization Enterprise Community Partners has announced $23.7 million in Phase 2 grant funding for 32 BIPOC-led and BIPOC-serving Detroit community development organizations. This second phase of funding follows, and nearly doubles, the initial phase, which raised $12.9 million for its first cohort of 31 such grantees.
How they did it:
Increased support and new funding sources have enabled Enterprise to nearly double their financial impact from Phase 1 to Phase 2. That includes increased support from The Kresge Foundation; sustained support from the Ford, Hudson-Webber, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr., and W.K. Kellogg Foundations; as well as new funding from Ballmer Group and the Gilbert Family Foundation.
Why it’s important:
“The 32 organizations supported by this effort know their communities intimately. That positions them to provide an array of essential roles, from coordinating physical and economic development to social services to conveying needs and desires of residents to government,” says Wendy Lewis Jackson, managing director of Kresge’s Detroit Program. “We are proud to support Enterprise in bringing together so many funders to pool resources for a single, streamlined application-administrative process for these indispensable partners in the city’s renewal.”
Who gets it:
A group of 25 nonprofits will receive a share of $19.1 million as part of Enterprise’s Community Development Organization Fund. They include BLVD Harambee, Bridging Communities, Brightmoor Alliance, Central Detroit Christian CDC, Cody Rouge Community Action Alliance, Congress of Communities, Detroit Catholic Pastoral Alliance, Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation, Eastside Community Network, E. Warren Development Corporation, HOPE Village Revitalization, Genesis Harbor of Opportunities Promoting Excellence, Grandmont Rosedale Development Corporation, Joy-Southfield CDC, LifeBUILDERS, MACC Development, MiSide Housing, North End Woodward Community Coalition, Osborn Neighborhood Alliance, Sinai Grace Guild CDC, Southwest Detroit Business Association, The Villages CDC, Urban Neighborhood Initiatives, U-SNAP-BAC (United Streets Networking and Planning; Building A Community), and Woodbridge Neighborhood Development Corporation.
A group of seven nonprofits will receive a share of $4.6 million as part of Enterprise’s Elevating Community Development Organization Fund. They include 360 Detroit, Inc., Bailey Park Neighborhood Development Corporation (Bailey Park Project), Dream of Detroit, North Corktown Neighborhood Association, Northend Christian CDC, Northwest Goldberg Cares, and Renaissance of Hope.
