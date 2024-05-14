This entrepreneur just won $100K to open her first storefront in Detroit

What’s happening:
Another year, another $100,000 awarded to a Detroit entrepreneur working to open a brick-and-mortar storefront in the city. Tiffany Cartwright and her G.L.A.M. Body Scrubs
business has won the grand prize at the 2024 Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest by TechTown.
What it is:
G.L.A.M. Body Scrubs was founded by Tiffany Cartwright in 2018, running the business from her home and online. A confluence of events led to the founding of G.L.A.M. – including Cartwright having lost her job and her daughter’s recent eczema diagnosis. Cartwright developed natural, organic body scrubs from her home kitchen in hopes of soothing her daughter’s eczema, and without exposing her to the harsh chemicals found in mass-produced skin treatments. Soon, a business was launched.
How she does it:
With her business taking off – you can find G.L.A.M. products at area Target and Walmart locations – Cartwright has used her success to lift others in the community, providing jobs, training, and mentorship to underserved individuals. It’s a group that includes women who were victims of domestic violence and human trafficking, and returning citizens.
Where she’s going:
Cartwright plans to use the $100,000 grand prize to open a G.L.A.M. Body Scrubs storefront in Detroit’s Rosedale Park community. Founded in 2011, the Hatch Detroit Contest was launched to help local entrepreneurs open their first brick-and-mortar storefronts in Detroit, Hamtramck, or Highland Park.
Bonus businesses:
Cartwright competed against three other finalists at the final Hatch Off event on Thursday, May 9, at the Wayne State University Industry Innovation Center in Detroit. Those three runners-up would receive $10,000 grants toward the opening of their own storefronts, with the cash awards coming courtesy of TechTown’s Small Business Support Hub grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. They include Harry Rich Clothier
, Khana
, and Roller Skate Detroit
.
What they’re saying:
“TechTown is incredibly proud of G.L.A.M. Body Scrubs on this remarkable entrepreneurial feat and well-deserved win. We’re thrilled to be part of their continued business journey and have the utmost confidence that each of these Top 4 businesses will add a unique vibrancy to Detroit’s small business landscape,” says Christianne Malone, assistant vice president for economic development at Wayne State University and TechTown Detroit’s chief program officer.
“TechTown’s commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship doesn’t end with the Hatch Off; incubating Detroit’s small businesses is a year-round endeavor supported by our entrepreneurial and technical assistance programs that provide ongoing support to our winning alumni and top finalists.”
Visit G.L.A.M. Body Scrubs online as they work toward their grand opening
.
TechTown is located at 440 Burroughs St. in Detroit
.
