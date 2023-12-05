Applications for Kresge Artist Fellowships open as awards increase from $25K to $40K

What’s happening:
The Kresge Foundation and Kresge Arts in Detroit have opened the latest application window for their Kresge Artist Fellowship, a no-strings-attached cash award for artists living in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties. This latest round of awards is especially notable because the program has increased their fellowships from $25,000 to $40,000, and from 20 to 25 artists selected.
What it is:
Now in its 15th year, Kresge Arts in Detroit has awarded $8 million to 345 metro Detroit artists since 2008.
Why it is:
“This expands and deepens our decade-plus commitment to direct support to the working artists of greater Detroit,” says Rip Rapson, president and CEO of The Kresge Foundation. “Artists are there for us as bearers of tradition and inspiring innovators. They are too often unacknowledged catalysts for our economic wellbeing and civic progress. We need to be there for them as they are here for our community.”
Who it’s for:
This latest round of fellowships is available to metro Detroit artists working in the categories of Live Arts, including choreography, comedy, dance, performance art, playwriting, storytelling, theater directing, and interdisciplinary work; and Film & Music, including animation, film directing, music composition, music performance, screenwriting, sound art, and interdisciplinary work. The awards are open to artists in all stages of their careers.
How to apply:
Artists have until Thursday, Jan. 18, to apply for this latest round of fellowships. Applicants who aren’t selected will be automatically considered for the smaller $5,000 Gilda Awards.
What they’re saying:
“A full arts ecology includes public arts institutions, galleries and presenters, audiences and patrons, and more,” says Rapson. “Kresge has long contended that as a city and region we need more attention to supporting artists themselves as essential to that ecology – and we reaffirm that today.”
