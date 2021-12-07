At least $3M in grants available to nonprofits in Detroit, Hamtramck, and Highland Park

What’s happening:
The Kresge Innovative Projects: Detroit initiative, commonly referred to as KIP:D, is expanding to include the enclaves of Hamtramck and Highland Park. Over the next three years, at least $3 million is slated for transformative neighborhood projects that reflect the priorities and address the needs of the residents of those three cities. The program is now known as Kresge Innovative Projects: Detroit Plus
, or KIP:D+.
“We know that communities cross these borders and that a number of Detroit-based KIP:D grantees have, in fact, worked across them, including the Ruth Ellis Center and Popps Packing,” says Wendy Lewis Jackson, managing director of Kresge’s Detroit Program. “Fully opening KIP:D+ to organizations and projects in Highland Park and Hamtramck is a natural evolution to support good work.”
What it is:
KIP:D first launched in Detroit in 2014, awarding grants to nonprofits based in and serving the residents of the city. Having made 127 grants to 78 organizations since then, the initiative has so far distributed $11.1 million in grants, complemented by $1.5 million in technical support.
“From repurposing vacant lots for creative green uses to renovating vacant buildings as community assets to modifying streets and sidewalks for greater walkability, we’ve seen KIP:D make physical changes [that] enhance quality of life across the city,” Jackson says.
Who’s on board: Michigan Community Resources
joined Kresge in the initiative in 2017, now taking a larger role in its expansion. New this year is Co.act Detroit
, which will lead the application and evaluation process.
Application window opens:
Detroit-, Hamtramck-, and Highland Park-based nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for the 2022 cycle of the newly expanded KIP:D+. New guidelines aim to attract smaller and newer organizations, including block clubs.
At least $1.1 million will be distributed in early 2022. The applications, which are available online
, are due by Friday, Jan. 14. Interested applicants can attend a virtual information session, which is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 9
, as well as office visits, appointments of which can be viewed and made online
.
