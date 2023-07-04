Knight Foundation offers $250K in grants for Detroit artists leveraging technology in their work

What’s happening:
Detroit-based artists, artist collectives, and arts organizations that incorporate technology into their work are invited to apply for Knight New Work, an initiative from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. The Knight Foundation has allocated a total of $250,000 to be awarded to the winning applicants.
What it is:
The Knight New Work initiative seeks to award a total of $250,000 in grants to Detroit-based individuals and groups that utilize technology in executing their works of art, a wide-ranging cross-section of genres that can include the visual and performing arts, film, and more. The initiative was first launched in Miami in 2018; this is the first time it has been available to Detroit artists.
How it works:
Detroit-based artists and organizations have until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 21, to apply for the grants. General eligibility requirements stipulate that applicants must “be based in or to have direct ties to metro Detroit, and their works must premiere in the area and must incorporate technology.”
Digital (Above)ground:
This new round of grants for Detroit artists that incorporate technology into their work comes on the heels of February’s announcement that the Knight Foundation was investing $23 million in the digital future of arts in Detroit. Organizations including the Arab-American National Museum, Detroit Opera, Motown Museum, and several more were awarded millions in grants for projects incorporating technology into their work, a complete breakdown of which is available online
.
Why it’s important:
“Digital transformation has become the language artists use to challenge the status quo, experiment, and reach new audiences. For artists and art organizations, it’s the next frontier,” Victoria J. Rogers, vice president of arts at Knight Foundation, says in a statement. “That’s why we launched Knight New Work. When we invest in music and museums, in poetry and performances, we are investing in the fiber that strengthens our communities.”
