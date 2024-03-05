Main Street grants support new marketing campaign in Mexicantown; winter festival in North End

What’s happening:
A total of nine downtown enhancement and improvement projects throughout Michigan have been selected to share in $200,000 in grants awarded as part of the state’s Michigan Main Street program. Two of those projects are found in the Detroit communities of Mexicantown and the North End.
What’s supported in SW:
The Southwest Detroit Business Association
will launch a new marketing and brand awareness campaign in support of the Mexicantown district, which will include engaging the Locable marketing platform, and creating a new marketing campaign that includes brochures, maps, digital content, banners, and branded trash bins.
Why it’s important:
“Through targeted branding efforts, we will be able to elevate awareness of the Mexicantown Main Street district, showcasing its unique offerings, local businesses, and cultural assets,” says Mexicantown-Hubbard Communities Main Street Director, Southwest Detroit Business Association Vice President of Programs and Compliance Brandi Watts.
“This heightened visibility will not only attract more visitors, but also foster a sense of pride and belonging among businesses and residents, ultimately strengthening our community fabric. Furthermore, an enhanced marketing platform and campaign will help cultivate a more engaging and functional corridor that encourages engagement, ownership and pride in what our district offers to residents and visitors.”
And in the North:
The Vanguard Community Development Corporation
wins funding support for their annual Light Up Main Street event in the North End, which includes festive lighting of East Grand Boulevard in the winter season and a holiday shopping event supporting local businesses.
About the program:
Both Mexicantown and the North End are members of the Michigan Main Street program
, which supports downtown enhancement projects in enrolled communities throughout the state. Those communities enrolled receive access to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and their strategies, tools, and resources for revitalizing historic downtowns and business districts.
