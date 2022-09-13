Fashion and home decor boutique to celebrate grand opening downtown

What’s happening:
The McMullen Boutique nears its grand opening in downtown Detroit this weekend. The Oakland, California-based luxury fashion and home decor retailer will be operating a six-month pop-up shop in one of the Bedrock spaces downtown; a grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 16.
What it is:
Founded by Sherri McMullen in Oakland in 2007, the boutique has made a name for itself in its commitment to female empowerment and African and African-American designers and companies. Her roster of designers include Christopher John Rogers, Proenza Schouler, Rachel Comey, Peter Do, Aisling Camps, Tracy Reese, and Mara Hoffman. McMullen is the exclusive US retailer of the Nigeria-based brand, Lisa Folawiyo.
What they’re saying:
“McMullen is excited to open a pop up in Detroit, a city much like Oakland, with a rich history and culture, and generally underrepresented in the fashion industry,” Sherri McMullen says. “We look forward to tapping into the city's arts, entertainment and food scene, and engaging in meaningful conversations with the Detroit community both through our unique assortment of up-and-coming designers and also through facilitating connections and knowledge sharing.”
Oakland meets Detroit:
Tracy Reese, one of the aforementioned designers whose products McMullen carries, is a native Detroiter — and excited that the boutique is coming to town. Calling McMullen a retail maverick and one with an eye for exciting, wearable fashion, Reese says that, “Detroiters have been starved for just this type of immersive retail experience. Everyone who loves fashion will be beating down her door."
McMullen Boutique
is located at 1419 Woodward Ave. in downtown Detroit.
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.