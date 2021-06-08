Mexicantown Galería and Café makes final funding push for permanent space

What’s happening:
Efforts are underway to complete the Mexicantown Galería and Café, a coffee shop, art gallery, and community center at the foot of the Ambassador Bridge. The project enhances the café and gallery first hosted at the Plaza DelNorte building at the Mexicantown Cultural Center beginning in 2017.
What it will become:
Building on the success of the initial run of the café and gallery, this project will create a more permanent space for those programs and more. The café and gallery will serve local products and expand its programming and offerings as a community hub. Programming will include art exhibitions from artists in the local Latino and Southwest Detroit communities, open mic performances, concerts, and more.
Who’s behind it:
The Mexicantown Galería and Café is the work of the Mexicantown Community Development Corporation, or MexicantownCDC
. The organization was founded in 1989 as a resource and development group for local small businesses and future entrepreneurs.
Mexicantown Galería and Café rendering courtesy of Unfolding Architecture.
How to help:
The Mexicantown Galería and Café project is currently in the midst of a crowdfunding campaign hosted on the Michigan-based Patronicity platform. Should they reach their goal of $50,000 by July 12, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation will contribute a $50,000 matching grant as part of their Public Spaces Community Places placemaking initiative.
The crowdfunding campaign can be found online
.
What they’re saying:
“We see a near future when we can host culturally relevant music performances, cooking demonstrations and festivals, as well as a range of art exhibits and performances from local and emerging Latino artists,” says MexicantownCDC Executive Director Raymond Lozano.
“We proudly serve a Southwest Detroit community of some 70,000 residents with everything from entrepreneurship training to culturally relevant programming of all kinds. We strongly believe that our history and sense of cultural identity is a draw for all communities, and an important part of helping Detroit thrive. This project will only strengthen those efforts.”
