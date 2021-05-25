Outdoor roller skating rink, basketball courts, and more coming to downtown Detroit

What it is:
Monroe Street Midway will open this Memorial Day weekend at the site of the future Monroe Blocks development downtown. The summer-long destination will feature an outdoor roller skating rink, four half-court basketball courts, a multi-use sports court, public art installations, and food and beverage stands. Programming includes live DJ sets, fitness classes, and more.
Where it is:
Monroe Street Midway is going on the future site of Bedrock’s Monroe Blocks development, located across from Campus Martius Park downtown. The site was most recently utilized as a pop-up drive-in movie theater.
When it’s happening:
Opening day is Friday, May 28, and it’s expected that the event and activity space will close in the fall.
Who’s involved:
Dan Gilbert’s real estate company Bedrock and philanthropic organization Rocket Community Fund is partnering on the project with RollerCade, a roller skating rink on the southern edge of Detroit, and four Detroit artists, including art installations from Sheefy McFly, Phil Simpson, and a collaborative work between Olivia Guterson and poet Jessica Care Moore.
What they’re saying:
“Rollout Detroit will change what it means to roller skate in the City of Detroit,” says Kyle Black, RollerCade’s third-generation owner. “This truly unique and creative roller rink will thrill skaters of every skill level.”
What else they’re saying:
“We are excited to debut our most immersive experience yet at the Monroe Street Midway and offer residents and families a safe and memorable option for outdoor recreation this spring and summer,” says Ivy Greaner, Chief Operating Officer at Bedrock. “RollerCade’s expertise paired with the work of so many talented local artists will make the Midway a truly one-of-a-kind activation.”
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.