A new way to collect and analyze street usage data to be deployed in Corktown

What’s happening:
Efforts to make city streets safer and more accessible will utilize Corktown as a living laboratory, of sorts, as the Brooklyn-based Numina plans to deploy its sensor technology to collect and analyze movement data in the neighborhood. The computer vision-based sensors will provide anonymous street usage data that can then be used by city planners and policy-makers to understand where safety and accessibility improvements can and need to be made.
What it is:
The Numina
sensor technology promises a Privacy-by-Design approach to collecting street usage data, gathering anonymous behavior data and converting it into analytics. The sensors will measure how drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians utilize Corktown streets in hopes of making city planners’ jobs easier when implementing changes to make the neighborhood more walkable, bikeable, and accessible for all users.
How they’re doing it:
The Numina project has been awarded an $80,000 grant through the Michigan Mobility Funding Platform (MMFP)
, a statewide program intended to entice mobility companies to implement their technologies in Michigan. This latest round of MMFP grants also includes a $90,000 award for Ann Arbor-based Bedestrian, which will deploy a robot to deliver chemotherapy medications within Dearborn Hospital at Corewell Health (formerly Beaumont); and an $8,000 award for Keweenaw Mountain Lodge in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, which will install street lights that can be individually and remotely turned on and off.
What they’re saying:
“Expanding on a small pilot we did with community partners on Michigan Avenue over the last couple of years, we are excited and honored to now work with the MMFP to grow our presence in Corktown and bring visibility – and solutions – to transportation equity issues that affect Detroiters, ” says Tara Pham, CEO of Numina.
