Power of the Press Fest, a celebration of traditional printmaking, returns to Eastern Market

Focus Areas
Architecture
Arts
Building Communities
Entrepreneurs
Film
Green
Green Tech
Higher Ed
Job Creation
Michigan Nightlight
Mobility
Move to Detroit
Neighborhood Innovation
Redevelopment
Reuse / Rebuild
Shop Local
Small Business
Social Innovation
Talent Dividend
Transit
Urban Farming
Urban Leadership
Woodward Avenue
Workforce/talent development
Neighborhoods
Brightmoor
Central Woodward-Boston Edison
Cody Rouge
Corktown
Downtown Detroit
East Riverfront
East Side
Eastern Market
Grandmont Rosedale
Hamtramck
Highland Park
Jefferson Chalmers
Lafayette Park
Live 6
Mexicantown
Midtown
Near East Side
New Center
North End
Osborn
Southwest Detroit
The Villages
University Commons - Palmer Park
Woodbridge
Series & Events
Series
Block by Block
Blue/Green Infrastructure
Bridging the Talent Gap
Children of Michigan
Community Redistricting
Voices of Cody Rouge
Detroit Driven
Detroit Innovation
Early Education Matters
Equitable Development
Exploring Economic Equity
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Good Food
Inside our Outdoors
Marygrove Conservancy
Michigan Nightlight
Nonprofit Journal Project
On the Ground
Parnters in the Arts
Powering the Mitten
Resilient Neighborhoods
State of Health
STEM Hub
Stories of Change
Voices of Youth
Events
Speaker Series
Toggle navigation
Focus Areas
Architecture
Arts
Building Communities
Entrepreneurs
Film
Green
Green Tech
Higher Ed
Job Creation
Michigan Nightlight
Mobility
Move to Detroit
Neighborhood Innovation
Redevelopment
Reuse / Rebuild
Shop Local
Small Business
Social Innovation
Talent Dividend
Transit
Urban Farming
Urban Leadership
Woodward Avenue
Workforce/talent development
Neighborhoods
Brightmoor
Central Woodward-Boston Edison
Cody Rouge
Corktown
Downtown Detroit
East Riverfront
East Side
Eastern Market
Grandmont Rosedale
Hamtramck
Highland Park
Jefferson Chalmers
Lafayette Park
Live 6
Mexicantown
Midtown
Near East Side
New Center
North End
Osborn
Southwest Detroit
The Villages
University Commons - Palmer Park
Woodbridge
Series & Events
Series
Block by Block
Blue/Green Infrastructure
Bridging the Talent Gap
Children of Michigan
Community Redistricting
Voices of Cody Rouge
Detroit Driven
Detroit Innovation
Early Education Matters
Equitable Development
Exploring Economic Equity
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Good Food
Inside our Outdoors
Marygrove Conservancy
Michigan Nightlight
Nonprofit Journal Project
On the Ground
Parnters in the Arts
Powering the Mitten
Resilient Neighborhoods
State of Health
STEM Hub
Stories of Change
Voices of Youth
Events
Speaker Series
Contact
Subscribe
Power of the Press Fest, a celebration of traditional printmaking, returns to Eastern Market
MJ Galbraith
|
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Share
A scene from the first Power of the Press Fest in 2017.
Photo: Jeanne Pope
The third time’s the charm, as they say.
Stymied twice in their attempts to hold the second-ever Power of the Press Fest because of COVID-19, letterpress printing workshop and arts center Signal-Return looks forward to this Sunday, Oct. 10, when their celebration of traditional printing techniques and print artistry returns to Eastern Market.
More than 50 print artists from Detroit and beyond will gather in Shed 5 at Eastern Market for the second
Power of the Press Fest
, selling their artwork and offering demonstrations of all things print, including letterpress techniques, risograph, screen printing, wood engraving, and more. There will be music and a visit from the touring
Quarantine Public Library
, an internationally-renowned art project that offers free downloads of specially-created art books and more.
The festival is hosted by
Signal-Return
, the Eastern Market-based letterpress print shop and arts center. For Lynne Avadenka, director of Signal-Return, the Power of the Press Fest amplifies what they do at the shop, preserving the art of letterpress printing while providing a community resource.
“Most artists work alone and this is about building a community of artists,” Avadenka says. “Especially with this equipment, it can be hard to get your hands on.”
The whole idea of Signal-Return is the democratic multiple, she says, where artists can make images that can be copied and distributed. Over the course of 2020, from the civil unrest of that summer to the election in the fall, Signal-Return offered to print protest posters for free, the results of which ended up in the Library of Congress, universities, museums, and elsewhere. A current program invites artists to make and sell prints, with part of the proceeds going to the Detroit nonprofit of their choice.
While the inaugural Power of the Press Fest, which took place in 2017, had more than 80 artists, this year’s festival will host somewhere closer to 50, allowing people to spread out more due to COVID-19 safety precautions. The spirit remains the same, however, inviting the public to shop for affordable prints and see first-hand how they were made.
“This festival is special to Detroit but there’s a real resurgence in letterpress, and especially among young people working in graphic design who are getting tired of staring at computer screens,” Avadenka says. “There are similar fests across the U.S. but we wanted to bring something special like this to Detroit.”
The Power of the Press Fest, hosted by Signal-Return, is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shed 5 in Eastern Market. The festival is free to attend.
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith
here
or send him a tweet
@mikegalbraith
.
Share
Read more articles by
MJ Galbraith
.
MJ Galbraith is Model D's development news editor. Follow him on Twitter
@mikegalbraith
.
Related Tags
Arts
Recommended Content
Give us your email and we will give you our weekly online magazine.
Signup for
Email Alerts
×
Give us your email and we will give you our weekly online magazine.
Cancel
Across Our Network
The Art Experience in Pontiac offers community opportunities to explore, create and heal
Source: Model D
Over half of adults unvaccinated for COVID-19 fear needles. Here’s what’s proven to help.
Source: High Ground
The Tuskegee Airmen Memorial: A historic moment for the residents of Port Huron
Source: The Keel
Kersha Deibel began volunteering at Planned Parenthood in 2005. 16 years later, she’s still there.
Source: Soapbox
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Architecture
Neighborhood Innovation
Arts
Redevelopment
Building Communities
Reuse / Rebuild
Entrepreneurs
Shop Local
Film
Small Business
Green
Social Innovation
Green Tech
Talent Dividend
Higher Ed
Transit
Job Creation
Urban Farming
Michigan Nightlight
Urban Leadership
Mobility
Woodward Avenue
Move to Detroit
Workforce/talent development
Newsletter Signup
Give us your email and we will give you our weekly online magazine.
Signup for
Email Alerts
About Model D
Contact Us
Detroit Links
Have a Tip?
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.