Recreational marijuana dispensary Quality Roots to open in Hamtramck

Whether it’s selling toys or marijuana, it all comes down to the same thing for area entrepreneur Aric Klar, he says, and that’s providing a quality retail experience.
Klar, who started the independent toy store Toyology Toys with a location in West Bloomfield in 2011 and has since grown the company to include multiple locations in Metro Detroit, has expanded his retail portfolio to include Quality Roots, a chain of recreational and medicinal cannabis dispensaries.
With its first dispensary located in Battle Creek, Klar is growing Quality Roots into Metro Detroit.
A Quality Roots recreational dispensary is expected to open in Hamtramck on Thursday, Jan. 7.
“We pride ourselves, just like in our toy business, on our selection of goods. Not just in providing a variety of products but in providing the right variety,” Klar says.
That’s not to say that everyone in Hamtramck is excited about a marijuana dispensary opening in their community. When the city’s first dispensary opened its doors in November 2020, it drew backlash, with media reports at the time highlighting that consternation.
Retail dispensaries are legal in the city, however, as Hamtramck never opted out in the way of enacting an ordinance banning such businesses. So while not everyone is on board with his opening Quality Roots within the city limits, Klar and his team are pressing on, fully aware that when it comes to earning the community’s trust, he has his work cut out for him.
“We’re excited to show Hamtramck and the surrounding communities the value of having this kind of retail in the city. We’ll be working daily to earn everybody’s trust so that we can become a household name,” Klar says.
“It all comes in time. It’s not going to happen overnight.”
Quality Roots plans to open on Thursday, Jan. 7, at its new location at 2024 Caniff St. in Hamtramck.
