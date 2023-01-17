Application window opens for next cohort of TechTown’s Retail Boot Camp

What’s happening:
House of Pure Vin. Plum Health. Breadless. These are but a few of the now well-established small businesses that once graduated from TechTown’s Retail Boot Camp, the 12-week course that prepares the city’s burgeoning entrepreneurs to open their own brick-and-mortar storefronts. The application window for the Spring 2023 cohort is now open.
What it is:
Retail Boot Camp is an intensive, hands-on program that provides entrepreneurs the know-how to open their own physical storefronts in the cities of Detroit, Hamtramck, and Highland Park. A team of business development and retail experts teach such topics as identifying startup costs and funding sources; selecting a permanent location based on market data; navigating brick-and-mortar regulations with legal guidance; and more.
Alumni perks:
Following graduation, entrepreneurs are entered into a pitch contest, where five businesses will win a $5,000 Kickstart Award. A $1,000 People’s Choice Award will also be awarded. Win or lose, each entrepreneur will also receive post-graduate business coaching.
How it works:
The application window for the next cohort is open now and through Friday, Feb. 3. A series of informational webinars will be held each Tuesday leading up to the deadline for applications. There is no fee to apply to Retail Boot Camp; once accepted, the program costs $499 to enroll.
Visit TechTown’s Retail Boot Camp online
for more information about the application process, webinars, and more.
Why it’s important:
“For years now, TechTown has helped Retail Boot Camp graduates open competitive retail businesses in a fast-changing environment,” says Jeremy Lewis, Director of Small Business Services for TechTown Detroit. “This program helps entrepreneurs to comprehensively think through how to open a location in Detroit, Hamtramck or Highland Park that will service customers. During the course, industry experts will speak to our clients to help them think like business owners and entrepreneurs.”
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.