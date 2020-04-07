SCORE Detroit launches online series for area entrepreneurs to learn from experts, each other

The owner of an HVAC company wonders how they can keep their workforce employed.



Another small business owner is concerned about how the company will maintain cybersecurity if employees work from home.



More than 40 small business owners gathered online last week for the first of what promises to be numerous panel discussions hosted by SCORE Detroit, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the establishment and growth of small businesses throughout the region.



As small businesses struggle because of COVID-19 pandemic-related shutdowns, the SCORE sessions provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs to learn from one another.



Rather than a traditional speaker series, the SCORE Detroit sessions invite both small business owners and industry experts to an "open mic" style discussion. The events are open-ended conversations and not determined by theme or topic.



"Come get your questions answered, share resources, and get that peer support from your fellow small business owners. We encourage participants to express their concerns and fears so that they don’t feel so alone," says Armando Ojeda, chapter chair for SCORE Detroit.



"We’re here to help restore these businesses but also to encourage them to take a step back and see how their business might be changing. There might be an opportunity there."



Ojeda hopes to see more small business owners take advantage of the free service. Then, as thoughts and concerns are shared among peers, organizations will better anticipate what is needed to get the right solutions into place.



"SCORE is doing what it does best, to help small businesses grow at a time when small businesses really need the help," Ojeda says.



"SCORE should be the first call when a small business owner needs help. We’re free, have the expertise and the resources."



The SCORE Detroit interactive discussions are hosted by Zoom and scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. each Tuesday and Thursday through May 19. The sessions are free and open to the public.



