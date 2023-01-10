After two years of virtual events, COTS fundraiser Soup City ready to celebrate in-person once again

What’s happening:
After two years of virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Soup City, the signature fundraising event for COTS, is ready to welcome guests back live and in-person at the Marygrove Conservancy on Thursday, Jan. 19. Guests should be ready to “come hungry and be ready to dance,” says COTS CEO Cheryl P. Johnson.
What it is:
Soup City serves as the annual fundraiser for COTS, the Detroit-based nonprofit
that works to help families overcome homelessness and poverty. The organization hopes to raise $200,000 through this year’s event.
What’s planned:
This year’s Soup City will feature live performances from award-winning musicians Thornetta Davis, and Alexander Zonjic and Friends. There will be a silent auction, art exhibitions, and soup and small plates from 25 metro Detroit restaurants, including Soil2Service, Smith & Co., Joe Louis Southern Kitchen, and more. WXYZ-TV’s Carolyn Clifford will host this year’s event.
Soup City is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Marygrove Conservancy, which is located on the old Marygrove College campus. While there is no official cost for tickets, guests are requested to make a donation to COTS on entry. Tickets are limited and registration is available online
What they’re saying:
“It’s wonderful to return to an in-person format and meet old and new friends alike,” says Johnson. “This year’s Soup City will be a night to remember. While enjoying some of the best live musical entertainment around and delicious food from local restaurant supporters, attendees will be helping us provide housing and other critical supportive wrap-around services intended to help Detroit families overcome barriers to stability and establish the foundation for a better future.”
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.