Take a sneak peek of the Southwest Greenway at upcoming community open house

What’s happening:
Work is humming along at the Southwest Greenway site and even though a grand opening isn’t expected until spring 2023, organizers of the rails-to-trails project are eager to show off what’s been done so far. The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and Michigan Central are hosting a sneak peek event on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to showcase a completed portion of the new greenway and the progress being made at the Michigan Central development itself.
The Southwest Greenway connects the neighborhoods surrounding Michigan Central to the riverfront.What it is:
The $8 million Southwest Greenway project is transforming a defunct railway into a non-motorized below-grade paved trail. The nearly one-mile-long greenway will provide a connection from Michigan Central in Corktown to Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park on the Detroit Riverfront, and ultimately to the 27.5-mile-long Joe Louis Greenway that is being completed in phases. Construction began in April 2022 and is expected to be completed by next spring, though a completed portion of the trail will open to the public later this winter.
What’s planned:
The Southwest Greenway preview event is free and open to the public, and includes free hot chocolate, tacos, and churros. Representatives from the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and Michigan Central will provide progress updates on both the Greenway and Michigan Central. The event takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, with presentations expected to begin at 5 p.m. It’s located outside the Bagley Mobility Hub at 2209 Bagley St.
Why it’s important:
“The Southwest Greenway will make it really easy for residents of Mexicantown, Corktown and Southwest Detroit to get to the riverfront,” says Mark Wallace, president and CEO of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. “People are excited about this, and the preview will be a great moment to see what the greenway will look like when it is completed. We are thrilled to partner with Michigan Central on this project and excited to hear their updates.”
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.