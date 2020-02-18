Deadline looms to apply for intensive small business incubator program from TechTown

Time is running out for small business owners to apply for an intensive business development program designed to take their companies to the next level.



The small business and technology hub TechTown is preparing to launch the TechTown Incubator program, its first. The inaugural cohort will consist of five startups participating in a 30-week program.



According to the organization, the incubator program is intended to take companies from revenue ready to investment ready. Applicants should have an existing team, be generating revenue, and interested in a major funding event.



Applications are due by Friday, Feb. 21.



"We are intentional about building a pipeline of tech entrepreneurs in the city of Detroit," says Dr. Marlo Rencher, director of technology-based programs at TechTown Detroit.



"Our new TechTown Incubator is an important step in that process. It’s for more mature startups as they transition into the types of companies that will employ Detroiters. We are here to support them through that journey."



Racheal Allen, chief operating officer at Marygrove Conservancy, heads the program. Described as a serial entrepreneur, Allen will lead participants through a curriculum designed to graduate companies from startups to small businesses.



Topics will include automation, delegation, tech audits, leveraging known and unknown networks, standard operating procedure documentation, organizational structure, pricing models, branding, growth hacking, key performance indicators, investment preparation, pitch preparation, and more.



By the end of the program, companies will have gone from being revenue ready to recurring revenue, have operational integrity and systems to efficiently automate processes, pass a tech audit, and be prepared for a significant funding event.



The TechTown Incubator runs from Saturday, March 14, through Saturday, Oct. 3. A demo day is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 8.



To apply for the Incubator program, visit TechTown online.



