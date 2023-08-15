Shakespeare meets Techno at Campus Martius Park thanks to this Detroit nonprofit

What’s happening:
Shakespeare in Detroit is in the midst of a six-night run at Campus Martius, presenting a very Detroit take on a Shakespeare classic. Each of the remaining three shows are free and open to the public, and begin each night at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, through Sunday, Aug. 20.
What it is:
The nonprofit organization’s production of “Techno Tempest” positions Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” in Detroit around the late 1980s and early 1990s, pulling inspiration from the city’s dance and Techno cultures of the time; the story itself is told through a Detroit DJ. Detroit’s legendary WGPR-TV and its The New Dance Show are also big inspirations here, and the production features a live DJ throughout and a dance contest during intermission.
How it’s happening:
The productions of “Techno Tempest” are free and open to the public, this thanks to lead sponsor the Gilbert Family Foundation. Downtown Detroit Partnership, Strategic Staffing Solutions, and Greektown Casino are also supporters of the program.
How to attend:
Each production is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 20, at Campus Martius in downtown Detroit. It’s recommended that guests bring a blanket or lawn chairs for seating, all of which is general admission.
Why it’s important:
“Downtown Detroit’s public spaces, including Campus Martius Park, are recognized locally and nationally for being active, world class destinations, offering more than 2,000 free, annual events produced and presented by the Downtown Detroit Partnership, many alongside wonderful partners,” Eric B. Larson, CEO of Downtown Detroit Partnership, says in a statement. “We take great pride in providing a diversity of programs, such as those delivered by Shakespeare in Detroit. They range from music and arts to food and family fun, and signature events, such as the annual Detroit Tree Lighting, for everyone to enjoy, while also promoting, advocating and energizing Downtown Detroit. We are proud to continue our mission of connecting people, places and parks.”
