Thriving Neighborhoods Fund for Detroit nonprofits receives $500K investment

What’s happening:
The inaugural cohort of nonprofit organizations benefiting from the Thriving Neighborhoods Fund are receiving another financial boost thanks to a $500,000 investment from the Gilbert Family Foundation, the philanthropic nonprofit founded by Dan and Jennifer Gilbert. The Gilberts’ foundation runs the Fund in partnership with the Detroit-based Strategic Community Partners.
What it is:
The Gilbert Family Foundation
and Strategic Community Partners
first launched the Thriving Neighborhoods Fund in 2022, pledging financial support, technical assistance, and networking opportunities to a group of 20 Detroit nonprofits focused on quality of life enhancements for Detroiters by way of public space activations and inclusive programming. The initial cohort of nonprofits remains with the program – which was founded on the strength of a $500,000 investment from the Gilbert Family Foundation, bringing its total invested to $1 million – and each stands to further benefit from their involvement.
Why it is:
“The Thriving Neighborhoods Fund isn’t just about funding; it’s about amplifying the impact of Detroit’s most effective grassroots community builders,” says Laura Grannemann, executive director of the Gilbert Family Foundation. “By supporting public space revitalization, we’re empowering these organizations to create lasting positive change in the neighborhoods they serve.”
By the numbers:
Since the Fund's launch, those nonprofits have led 82 public space beautification events, hosted 120 resource events, and launched or expanded 205 community programs. 16 of the nonprofits are BIPOC-led, and half of them by women.
What they’re saying:
“This funding aligns perfectly with our mission at 360 Detroit,” says George Adams Jr., president and founder of 360 Detroit
, one of the nonprofits included in the fund. “It allows us to expand the programming we offer to residents in Virginia Park and across Detroit. Thanks to this support, we can now provide a wider range of activities, including youth sports sampling, hustle classes, yoga, Zumba, art projects, camping trips, movie nights in the park, and even nutrition workshops. This year, we also hosted our biggest Block Party and Resource Fair to date. These resources are invaluable and empower us to serve our community even more effectively.”
Visit Thriving Neighborhoods Fund online to learn more about the program and those nonprofits involved
.
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.