Call for artists: FCA and Detroit to open submissions for 1,500-foot-long public art mural

This Friday, Feb. 14, may be Valentine’s Day, but for local students and artists, and especially those on the city’s east side, the date presents an even more important opportunity than a box of chocolates.



That’s when Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, or FCA, and its partners at the City of Detroit open up a global call to artists to design and paint what’s being billed as one of the largest municipal art installations in the city’s history.



Submissions are sought for a public mural along the north and south walls of the forthcoming FCA auto assembly plant on the city’s east side.



According to Mark Stewart, chief operating officer of FCA North America, the project represents the company’s commitment to more than just the facility itself.



"We — FCA, the City of Detroit, and residents — have a shared responsibility for the neighborhood around the new plant," Stewart says.



"These murals will reflect the values and identity of the community and our shared vision for a positive future."



The two walls measure 15 feet tall and 1,500 feet long.



While the call for artists is a global one, both the city and FCA are working with residents of the Beniteau and Lillibridge communities and students of Southeastern High School and Detroit Enterprise Academy to identify place-appropriate themes for the installation.



The mural project is part of a community benefits agreement between FCA and the City of Detroit.



"This wonderful gift from FCA is just another example of how much arts and culture are alive and well — and thriving here," says Rochelle Riley, the city’s director of arts and culture.



"And even more great things are coming in Detroit — where the arts are a way of life."



Interested parties should contact Zachary Meers at [email protected] for submissions and more information.



