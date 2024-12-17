Detroit embraces AI as it adds 'AI invitation statement' to future RFPs

What’s happening:
It was only this past November when the City of Detroit announced that it would soon accept cryptocurrency payments for taxes and other city fees, becoming the largest city in the United States to do so. Now Detroit is further embracing trends in technology and innovation, adding an “artificial intelligence (AI) invitation statement” to all Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for contractors and vendors looking to win contracts with the city.
What it means:
Those future RFPs issued by the City, which numbers somewhere around 300 each year, will include a statement that reads, “Contractors are encouraged to employ innovative approaches, including ethically and responsibly leveraging artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, to enhance goods delivery, services, and operational performance.” The City asserts that potential AI usage won’t influence the scoring of RFPs received; the AI invitation statement is instead intended to serve as notice that Detroit is open to tech-savvy solutions – and they want tech firms and local entrepreneurs to know it, too.
Why it’s important:
“Across the board, the City of Detroit is working to be forward thinking, open to technology driven solutions, and collaborative with innovators,” says Justin Onwenu, Detroit’s Director of Entrepreneurship and Economic Opportunity. “We’re excited by the possibilities that may come from this, particularly for current and future Detroit technology companies.”
How it could work:
In their announcement, the City offered various examples of how AI solutions might be integrated into municipal contracts. That might include the use of AI for broader multilingual translation services to increase access to vital information and services, or perhaps using predictive modeling to better plan for infrastructure maintenance. Other large cities have launched such pilot programs, including New York City and its Metropolitan Transportation Authority using AI to improve bus maintenance and prevent breakdowns.
What they’re saying:
"Detroit has always been a city driven by innovation,” reads a statement from Mayor Mike Duggan. “By inviting companies to include artificial intelligence and other innovative technology in their proposals, it will give them the freedom to design solutions that can adapt more quickly to the needs of our residents.”
