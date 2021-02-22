Arts & Scraps launches Community Store Scholarship Fund to aid local teachers, artists, nonprofits

Arts & Scraps, the Detroit nonprofit that accepts donations of paint, fabric, and other supplies, which are then distributed throughout the community, recently launched a scholarship fund to fill a need among artists, teachers, and nonprofits in need of help to source sustainable supplies.

“This scholarship helps us to respond to a deep need we are hearing in our community and still sustain Arts & Scraps. We have long been a hub for teachers, artists, small business owners, and families to find the creative materials they need at accessible prices. This year we’ve had more requests than ever for free instead of low-cost because of the effects of the pandemic and this scholarship will allow for that to happen,” said Ang Adamiak, Arts & Scraps executive director, in a news release.

With the launch of its first Community Store Scholarship, Arts & Scraps is seeking to provide 275 teachers, artists, and organizations with free resources to educate and inspire the community. Recipients of the Community Store Scholarship will be chosen based on need and resources will be distributed based on the scope of the recipient’s project.

“Art is a powerful and important part of Detroit, and right now it’s critical to keeping our community connected,” said Adrian Yonkus, marketing coordinator. “Thanks to our generous donors, Arts & Scraps is thrilled to be able to offer this scholarship. We can’t wait to see more creativity in action!”

Teachers, artists, and nonprofits can apply here. For more information, visit Arts and Scraps’ website.