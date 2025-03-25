Central City Health expands access to care with new downtown health care center

What it is: Central City Health, a Detroit-based nonprofit, federally qualified health center and Level III patient-centered medical home, is expanding its commitment to accessible, high-quality healthcare with the grand opening of its new
3rd Street Health Center
at
1240 3rd Street in downtown Detroit.
Why it's important: This new facility will provide comprehensive primary care and behavioral health
services to Detroit residents, regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay.
To meet the growing demand for mental health support, the 3rd Street Health Center offers comprehensive behavioral health services, including therapy, psychiatric evaluations, case management, group sessions, intake services, and peer support, ensuring holistic, integrated care.
How it works: Spanning 5,400 square feet, the
3rd Street Health Center
offers a
comprehensive, patient-centered space for both primary care and behavioral health services in one convenient location. Primary care patients will have access to adult medical exams, women’s health services, vaccinations, chronic disease management, lab testing, and prescription management, among other essential services.
The facility is equipped with 10 dedicated behavioral health rooms and three primary care rooms, with some spaces adaptable for group therapy sessions. To further enhance the patient experience, visitors will also have access to a refreshment cart with snacks and coffee in a warm, welcoming environment.
When it's open: Health center hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The clinic welcomes same day appointments and walk-ins. Visit www.centralcityhealth.com
or call 313-831-3160 for more information.
Even more: In addition, CCH has opened new administrative offices at 613 Abbott Street, adjacent to the 3rd Street Health Center, further strengthening the organization’s infrastructure and ability to serve the community. Spanning more than 19,000 square feet across two floors,
the new space houses CCH’s executive leadership, quality, finance, billing, IT, human resources, and call center teams, along with the housing department, which provides essential support services to individuals in need of stable housing.
