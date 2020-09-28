Commune Angels hosting virtual event ‘Angel Investing 101’

Some of the most innovative businesses were created during times of uncertainty, and a new angel investor community is hosting a virtual event to help entrepreneurs learn “how to swim with sharks and invest like an angel” during these especially tumultuous times.

Commune Angels, which launched last month focused on increasing access to national deals and increase diversity in angel investing, is holding the virtual event “Angel Investing 101,” set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Facilitated by guest speaker and veteran investor Tony Wilkins of Standing Oaks Venture Partners, participants will learn about the fundamentals of angel investing.

It’s one of the first events for the Michigan-based angel community, which aims to enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem and expand access to angel investing and capital as well as invest in scalable consumer, enterprise, and life science companies. It’s also committed to increasing diversity, which helps catalyze transformative innovation.

“We are a community of investors united by our common interest in high-growth ventures and strengthened by our diverse experiences,” said Jeff Ponders II, co-founder of Commune Angels. “Membership is open to individuals and organizations that want to support the next generation of radical innovators. We offer unique access to nationwide deal flow, hands-on participation in the angel investment process, and an exciting opportunity to build a more inclusive angel community.”

According to the 2017 American Angel Report, only 6% of angel investors in the U.S. were Asian, 2% Hispanic, and 1% Black. Only 22% of angel investors were women. Angel investing plays a key role in startups’ survival and growth; according to a study conducted by William Kerr and Josh Lerner of Harvard and Antoinette Schoar of MIT, startups receiving angel investment were 20-25% more likely to survive after four years and 16-19% more likely to grow up to 75 employees.

A community of investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders, Commune Angels’ founding team comprises Dr. Dawn Batts, Detroit-based business and investment executive; Terrence J.L. Reeves, partner and venture capital attorney at Frost Brown Todd; Jeff Ponders II, marketing executive and serial entrepreneur; Dr. Marlo Rencher, director of technology-based programs at TechTown Detroit; and Darren R. Riley, manager of entrepreneur selection and growth at Endeavor Detroit.

For more information or to sign up for the free event, click here.