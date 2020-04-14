Detroit organizations release coloring book to keep kids engaged during stay-home order

Young artists are encouraged to share their creations on social media using the hashtag #ColoringDetroitParks. Courtesy Detroit River Conservancy

School has ended for the rest of the year, but several Detroit organizations aim to keep students engaged with a new coloring book celebrating some of Detroit’s most popular parks.

The Detroit River Conservancy, in partnership with the Belle Isle Conservancy, the Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP), Eastern Market, and the City of Detroit, developed The Detroit Parks Coloring Book.

Two new images will be released every Tuesday from today through May 26. The pages will be available for download for printing and coloring on the Detroit River Conservancy’s website. Young artists are encouraged to share their artwork on social media by tagging the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy on social media using #ColoringDetroitParks.

Some of the iconic scenes — unique illustrations created by 313 Creative, a consulting firm based in Eastern Market — to be depicted in the coloring book include the Belle Isle Aquarium, the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory and James Scott Memorial Fountain on Belle Isle; Mt. Elliott Park, Gabriel Richard Park, Cullen Plaza, Robert C. Valade Park and the Dequindre Cut along the riverfront; Shed 3 at Eastern Market; Campus Martius Park; and Rouge Park, Palmer Park, and Clark Park in Detroit.

“Detroit has amazing parks,” said Mark Wallace, president & CEO of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, in a release. “These parks bring us together to exercise, find peace by interacting with nature, and gather as a community. While our children are staying home to stay safe, this coloring book will allow them to express their creativity and to celebrate what these spaces mean to them.”